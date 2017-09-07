New TCC chairman solicits for support

The newly appointed Transition Caretaker Committee (TCC) chairman in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has solicited for support from stakeholders and the entire residents of the area to enable him succeed in his assignment.

Chief Ejike Asadu made the plea in Nsukka on Tuesday in a brief ceremony while assuming office as Transition Caretaker Committee chairman (TCC) of Nsukka LGA, noting that with support and cooperation of stakeholders and entire residents the council would move to the next level.

“Without the cooperation and support of the entire residents I will achieve nothing within the limited time of my administration.

“I need the support of all and urge everybody to imbibe team spirit so as to move this local government to the next level,” he said.

He said one of the main task of his administration was to maintain peace and unity in Nsukka LG that would ensure peaceful and credible election in the forthcoming LG poll in the state.

“My job is like the biblical John the Baptist, I am here to prepare ground and handover to whoever will be the winner in Nsukka council in Nov 4 LG election in Enugu State.

“I salute the governor who deemed it fit to appoint caretaker chairmen that will hold forth in every local government until the emergence of elected council chairmen in Nov 4,” he said.

The new TCC chairman expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi for finding him worthy to serve as council chairman and promised not to disappoint in the confidence the governor had on him.

In a remark the predecessor of Asadu, Prof. Rose Onah wished the new TCC chairman of Nsukka LGA the best, noting that she would be willing at any time to offer advice to him whenever she was called upon.

“I am happy for Asadu being my successor and will be willing to support and offer advice at any point in time

“I wish him good luck and the best as the new council chairman of Nsukka LG,” she said.

Onah thanked the governor for giving her the opportunity to serve the people of Nsukka as well as gaining practical experience in the administration of local government council.

“I am grateful to all residents of the Nsukka for their support and cooperation during my tenure.

“I thank the governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my people, may Almighty God bless him in the marvelous work he is doing in Enugu State,” she said

Asadu was among the newly appointed TCC chairmen by Gov Ifeany Ugwuanyi last week in the 17 local government areas of the state, who were expected to handover to winners of the Nov 4 LG polls in the state.

The new TC Chairman of Nsukka took over from Prof. Rose Onah who assumed office as the council TC Chairman in January 2016.