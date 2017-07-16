Musbaudeen promises grassroot development, says I have come to serve

As political parties jostle for votes at the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State, the chairmanship aspirant under the platform of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ojokoro LCDA, Hon. Mohammed Abiola Musbaudeen has promised the people of Ojokoro Local Council and environs to give much attention to grassroots development if elected as the executive chairman of Ojokoro Local Government.

Hon. Musbaudeen stated this while speaking with journalists , he decried the neglect of grassroots immediately politicians gain power, assuring good people of Ojokoro to prioritize his agenda by developing the grassroots.

The local government hopeful has mapped out strategies for his development programmes and projects if elected. He also assured the citizenry of Ojokoro to strengthen the healthcare system (primary) which focus is to ensure that quality and affordable primary health care is available and generally accessible, also to renovate and complete aging structures. There will be affordable drugs.

On social welfare, Hon. Musbaudeen promised widows and the less privileged in Ojokoro that if elected, his administration would improve their standard of living through new widows’ economic empowerment schemes, and also promised to protect their rights.

According to him, “the scheme would be set up to alleviate their needs by supporting their respective families. The Ojokoro local government hopeful also planned to create employment opportunities for the youths and physically handicapped persons who are educated and also to those who are not but ready to work.

Our administration will also arrange social welfare programmes for our youths and the aged in order to improve their standard of living.”