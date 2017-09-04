It is mischievous to say Gov Bindow abandoned APC chieftains

The Adamawa government has refuted a report published in a national daily, that the state governor, Senator Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, abandoned the usual Eid-El-Kabir Sallah homage and left All Progressive Congress (APC) officials stranded at the Government House in Yola.

The government described the report as “mischievous carried to falsely portray that Governor Bindow shunned people coming for the routine EID-EL Kabir Sallah homage at the Government House.”

In a press statement issued by Special Assistant to the Governor on Media Affairs, Mr. Martins Dickson, said the information contained in the report is not correct and it is misleading in its entirety.

According to him the government, through the Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Sajoh, had earlier issued a press statement on why the governor cancelled this year’s Sallah homage, and that was to allow all Muslims concentrate on the spiritual purpose of the festivity by having time to continue with prayers with their friends and families for the country’s leaders especially President Muhammadu Buhari, and for the unity of the nation and its lasting peace.

“There was no such visit by APC chieftains to the Government House as quoted in the report, as every stakeholder in the state is aware of the cancellation which was widely publicized in the media and the Governor’s position regarding maximizing the period of this Sallah to have spiritual gains for the benefit of the state and the nation at large.”

He reiterated that one of the many reasons of the cancellation of the homage is to depict the essence of having sober reflection and high spiritual sensitivity in prayer regarding the multifaceted challenges of Nigeria’s unity, peace and economic growth, hence the need to do the unusual by having more time in prayer and sacrifices for the entire leadership of the country.

“It is unfortunate that mischievous persons will thwart this good gesture of the Governor and try to selfishly color it for their interest.

“Senator Jibrilla remains sensitive to the happenings in Adamawa state and the nation at large and will always lead the good people of Adamawa state who are strong people of faith to always seek divine intervention in all circumstances and in some cases even making extra sacrifices as in this case.”