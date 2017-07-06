We Have ‘Mechanism’ To Resolve Presidency-Senate Crisis

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, is optimistic that the fresh crisis between the Presidency and the Senate, could be resolved amicably.

the issue was part of the discussions at the Federal Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday.

After the meeting, the minister briefed reporters alongside the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello.

The Federal Executive Council meeting was presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Senate on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the presidency and refused to approve nominees for executive appointments.

The lawmakers took the stand after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was credited to have said that executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Constitution.

But Mr Mohammed believes this disagreement between the presidency and the Senate would be resolves.

“Clearly it came up at the meeting but the fact of the matter is that we have a very excellent mechanism for resolving whatever issues is between us and the National Assembly and that is being addressed.”

The Senate had frowned at a statement credited to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that the Upper Chamber had no power to confirm certain political appointments being made by the presidency.

The Senate in a four-prayer motion on Tuesday resolved to suspend all confirmation requests from the executive until decisions of the legislature is respected by the presidency.

The decision of the Senate arose from a motion raised by Senator Sani Yerima, following a letter requesting the confirmation of Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director-General of the National Lottery Commission.

Abubakar Malami, who also commented on the matter, dismissed the assertion that the Council had never discussed the issue of confirmation of nominations or otherwise by the Senate.

He said: “Well the fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever the federal executive council sat down to arrive at the decision in one way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned”.