Makarfi’s Supreme Court victory, warning shot to APC – Gbolarumi

The last Wednesday’s victory by the Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), faction at the Supreme Court in Abuja over the Ali modu Sheriff group has been described as a warning shot to the All Progressives Congress – led government, that the party is on a firm ground to wrest power from the APC come 2019.

Former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi gave this indication while speaking with The Daily Times Correspondent in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to him, the judgment by the Supreme Court recognizing Makarfi as the National Chairman of the PDP is a welcome development which will also serve as a unifying factor for all party members.

Gbolarumi said that as the situation stands, there is no victor no vaniguished and that everybody must come together to work for victory in the coming polls come 2019.

He said that the recent victory by the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the brother of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, over Husein of the APC shows that the people no longer want APC in government.

“Makarfi’s victory at the Supreme Court is a welcome development and a sure sign that the PDP is set to upstage APC in 2019.

“It is going to bring all parties together and steadily ensure that our plans and strategies will be streamlined.

“Look at what happened in Osun State, our candidate, Ademola Adeleke defeated APC’s candidate hands down. People are now disillusioned with the APC. They are now favourably disposed to our party. This is a good development.”