LP appoints new acting chairman in C’River

The Labour Party (LP) has appointed Mr Maurice Ekeng as the new acting Chairman of the party in Cross River. The National Chairman of the party, Mr Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, said in a statement on Thursday in Calabar that the appointment became necessary following the resignation of the former Chairman, Mr Austin Ibok.

He said that “following the vacuum created by the resignation of our former chairman in Cross River, Mr Austin Ibok, we wish to notify you that Mr Maurice Eteng has been appointed in acting capacity.

“Mr Eteng will run the office of the Cross River Labour Party office for now.”

Abdulsalam added that the newly appointed acting chairman had been mandated to mobilise, coordinate and revamp the party machinery in the state.

“We urge him to mobilise massive support from serious minded and prominent people into the party in consultation with the National Headquarters,” the national chairman said.

He urged party faithfuls in the state to henceforth recognise him as the authentic acting state chairman and cooperate with him accordingly.

It would be recalled that the party had, in a statement dated June 6, disowned Mr Baron Eyo as chairman in Cross River. (NAN)