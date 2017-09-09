LG Poll: Retired Army General joins Enugu chairmanship race‎

A retired Army Brigadier-General, Felix Okafor, has joined the Enugu local government chairmanship race for the Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State slated for November 4th, 2017.

Okafor, while speaking with newsmen shortly after submitting his completed nomination and expression of interest forms at the All Progressive Congress (APC), secretariat in Enugu said he was spurred by the dogged fight against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari, in the country.

He added that if voted as chairman of Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, he would replicate the graft war in his council area.

‎The retired senior Army officer, expressed satisfaction with the ruling APC manifesto and President Buhari’s philosophy of governance, which according to him motivated him in pitching tent with the ruling party.

Gen. Okafor, noted that he would anchor his administration on a six point agenda, which will include, Agriculture, education, Healthcare, employment and infrastructural development.

The aspirant also pledged to make security one of his top priorities if given the mandate to serve.

“My government will put in place zenith of security, which entails use of hard and soft security options to improve conventional and community policing, surveillance and intelligence.

In a brief remark, Enugu State chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, represented by the state Organising Secretary, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Ede, wished the aspirant well in his ambition.

The chairman stated that APC is a party for the progressives who believes so much in internal democracy.

“In APC, it is only the people that determines who governs them or becomes their candidate during primary elections,” Nwoye stated, reminding aspirants for various positions in the council poll of the party’s primaries slated for Monday, September 11, 2017.