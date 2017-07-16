LG election: Residents accuse APC aspirants of fuelling violence in Somolu

Residents and youths in Somolu area of Lagos on Sunday lamented the increased rate of violence in the area.

They alleged that violence was not unconnected with the upcoming local government election in the area.

It would be recalled that there was sporadic shootings in the area Thursday evening during a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress.

The violence resulted to the damage of vehicles, injuries and pandemonium in the area.

The spokesperson of Somolu Indegenious Youths, Mr. Shina Abbey, complained that residents in the area were uncomfortable with the security situation in the area.

He appealed to political parties not to turn Somolu to a battle ground in the name of election.

He said, “It appears that the forth coming LG election which we hope will restore normalty and development to Somolu is turning out to be a doom in the making.

“This persistent violence is caused by members of the same APC. We urge their leaders to settle things amicably among them.”

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Elder Kayode, claimed that both security agencies and leadership of the APC.

He said, “We have written to inform them of our displeasure and disaproval of their nominated candidates. We have taken it to their notice, the risk of violence if they keep these two as the flag bearers of the party with their disagreement and do or die attitudes towards assumption of power.

“Their action will jeopardise the security of our people, putting us all in the risk of sporadic gunshots and attack on poor innocent people.”

It was gathered that two candidates are currently laying claim to be the party’s flag bearer in the area and none was reportedly ready to step down.”

Another resident who is a member of the APC said, “We are surprised that the APC hierarchy has decided to turn a deaf ear towards all our cries pretending as if the two candidates are the best hands in our community.

“While we gave them the opinion to replace them with any of the remaining twelve aspirants, who have requisite knowledge and qualified instead of these two hoodlums but they refused. They believe we don’t deserve a government that is trustworthy.”