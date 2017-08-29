National Union of Local Government Employees took its campaign

National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), yesterday took its campaign for the restoration of the autonomy of the Local governments to Kogi state House of Assembly in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Addressing a rally attended mostly by the NLC, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), and NULGE, National President of NULGE, Comrade Tade Adeyemi lamented that the local governments as the third tier of the government has been rendered ineffective as it can no longer perform its constitutional duties.

Adeyemi explained that the state governments have emasculated and castrated the grassroots administrations.

While commending the National Assembly for its patriotism by voting overwhelmingly in favour of the autonomy, the NULGE leader passionately appealed to members of Kogi state house of assembly to ignore the belligerent stance of some governors against the wishes of the people as enshrined in the constitution to make history and vote for autonomy of the local governments.

NLC Chairman, kogi state council, Comrade Onu Edoka reiterated that position of Labour in support of the autonomy of the local governments, urging all well meaning Nigerians and true democrats to throw their weight behind the struggle.

Edoka appealed to the Speaker of Kogi state house of assembly to mobolise the entire members to support the struggle to emancipate the third tier of government, will invariably lead to true democracy in the entire country.

He used the opportunity to accuse government of keeping the workers in perpectual slavery as all promises to solve the problems of workers’ salaries is still a mirage.

Edoka equally accused some persons in the corridor of power of double standard and short changing workers.

At the assembly the leaders presented their appeal to the Speaker who equally promised that the House will do the needful at the appropriate time.

