Leadership crisis hits AD, as NEC suspends National Chairman

….Urges FG to negotiate with ASUU, Resident Doctors

A major leadership crisis has hit the camp of Alliance for Democracy as members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party on Wednesday suspended the National Chairman of the party, Chief Joseph Avazi, after passing of no confidence on him.

The NEC of the AD accused Avazi of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, incompetence, lack of accountability, lack of administrative acumen, perjury, taking unilateral decisions, lack of consultation, dictatorship and turning the party to a family affair.

The NEC of the party, in a resolution at the end of its meeting in Abuja yesterday, signed by its National Public Secretary, Mrs Nola Morufat, further accused the embattled National Chairman of illegally engaging his brother to carry out the responsibilities of the National Secretary of the party without the consent and approval of the party.

The NEC of the party thereafter approved the setting up of a seven (7) man Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations leveled against the National Chairman in line with relevant provisions of the A.D. constitution.

The NEC has also approved and mandated Alh. Ayodele Ismail to act as National Chairman, pending the outcome of the investigation on the allegations made on the National Chairman.

However, in a swift reaction, Chief Avazi declared that he remains the national chairman of AD, pointing out that the NEC of the party has not been held.

The embattled National Chairman of AD, in a statement personally signed by him, reads, “This is to inform the general public that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our great party has not been held as speculated.

“We are surprised to note that some disgruntled elements took advantage of the postponed NEC meeting of the Alliance for Democracy and gathered themselves at the supposed venue to announce what pleased them.

“Therefore, the general public is advised to disregard whatever has been announced as the outcome of the meeting.

“The date for the NEC meeting shall be announced and members are advised to remain calm as the party will not allow itself to derail into crisis by miscreants.

“I, Chief Joseph Avazi remain the National Chairman.

“We are not by this statement absorbing the National Chairman from the allegations leveled against him, however on strong terms we urge the accusers to back up the allegations with evidence when the NEC meeting is called up.

“We are quick to add that this illegality would not be allowed. If true the National Chairman is suspended what happened to the two Deputy National Chairman, six Vice National Chairmen that the National Auditor would be selected to act as National Chairman. The AD constitution is clear on this.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we announce to the general public that we have no gubernatorial candidate for the Anambra Election”, the statement said.

the name of the party on it.

The NEC of the AD passed a vote of confidence in the party’s gubernatorial candidate, for the 18th November 2017 governorship election in Anambra State and resolved to work for the victory of the party in the election.

The NEC said it has filled the vacancies in the South East geo-political zone for the offices of the Zonal Chairman, Mr. Perry Iloegbuna and Assistant Legal Adviser, Barr. Ken Emekowa as well as filled the vacancy in the South West geo-political zone for the position of Assistant Zonal Secretary.

The Committee equally approved the uniform conduct of State Congresses and mandated the National Working Committee (NWC) to fix a date and communicate same to all State Chapters.

The NEC urged the Federal Government to dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities and Resident Doctors with a view to resolving their grievances which led to the industrial actions.

It sympathized with the flood victims in Benue State and urged the Federal Government, State Governments, non-governmental organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to assist the victims of this natural disaster.