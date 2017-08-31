Kogi : Over 3000 from PDP, other parties defect to APC

Despite the claims by chieftains of the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that with the latest supreme Court judgement in favour of the Ahmed Makarfi faction,its fortunes are back,the opposition party suffered a monumental ser back as over 3000 of its supporters from Olamaboro local goverenment area of Kogi state defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Leading the decampees who thronged the Arena in Okpo, Olamaboro Local Council Headquarters, was a former legislator and chairman of the council, Mr Gabriel Olofu.

Olofu said the decision of the decampees was a demonstration of their gratitude to the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello for the “unparalleled development” and the accelerated infrastructural and human capital advancement of the area.

Olofu who served as council chairman and member, Kogi House of Assembly under the PDP platform, said the entire Okpo, Ogugu and Imane Districts that made up the council had decided to stand by their son, Chief Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The Political activities in Kogi State was over the week moved to Okpo, headquarters of Olamaboro Local Government Area, where eminent politicians from All Progressives Congress, APC gathered to Receive 3 000 members and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and others who dumbed their parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He promised to canvass more support for the party to give it an overwhelming victory in the next election, stressing that they would not rest on their oars until victory was achieved.

Earlier, the member representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Mr Linus Ojochenemi Enenche, welcomed the new decampess, and commended their courage for the decision.

He promised that the party would treat them as equals, stressing that politics thrived on interests.

Chief Edward Onoja, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Yahaya Bello said the state had been in the doldrums for 13 of the 26 years of its creation due to the mis-rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said some major roads in the area had suffered great neglect and dilapidation even when the governors who ruled the State after Prince Abubakar Audu were all from the senatorial District.

“Today, we are seeing tremendous change in every sector including the infrastructure across the state. Idah-Anyigba road, Okpo-Ogwugwu-Imane road, Ankpa-Abejukolo road and host of others are under construction and rehabilitations” he said.

The decampees were recieved by the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba at the occasion graced by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike and the APC Zonal Leader, Alhaji Linco Ibrahim Ocheje among others.

Idris Ahmed Lokoja