In Kebbi State, People With Disabilities Demand Political Appointment

Association of People with Disabilities in Kebbi on Tuesday appealed to the state Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, to appoint members as special advisers for a sense of belonging.

The Chairman of the association, Malam Muhammad Argungu, made the appeal in Birnin Kebbi when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the governor.

He said the appointment of members of the association as special advisers would ensure their access to government and enable them to contribute to the state’s policy and decision making.

He also appealed for award of scholarship to children of the members of the association schooling

in tertiary institutions.

He said “we want to appeal for offer of employment of our members, especially as they have been trained in many skills for self sustenance.”

In his remarks, Gov. Bagudu directed the association to channel its requests through their Emirate councils.

He donated 1,000 pieces of brocade to the association. (NAN)