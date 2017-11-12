Members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) have been advised to go into politics to provide direction in leadership, revolutionalise the nation’s infrastructure and ensure rapid economic growth.

Mr Wale Adeniran, the Director, Human Resources, Flour Mills Plc, made the call on Saturday while speaking as a guest speaker at the 8th memorial lecture of the late Dr Ralph Alabi, the first chairman of Ikeja branch of the society organised by Ikeja branch of the NSE to honour Alabi who died on Nov. 11, 2008.

He spoke on the topic: “Political and Human Re-Engineering: An Exemplary Passion of an Icon for his Nation.”

Adeniran said that political leadership should be accessible and affordable to engineers in order to make the desired impact needed in the nation’s economy.

The guest speaker said that engineers were trained to provide solution and manage human resources, and as such, would do better in political leadership.

He said that engineers provided leadership in most developed countries, noting that China revolutionalised its infrastructure and economy because it had engineers in politics.

Adeniran explained that some countries like Indonesia with history of military rule developed rapidly because their engineers were given opportunity in governance.

“The NSE must take it as a challenge to mentor engineers to provide leadership.

“In the case of China, they have engineer politicians. Where are our own engineer politicians?” he asked.

The chairman Ikeja branch of NSE, Mr Akin Akintola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines that the branch was ready to lead the campaign to mentor engineers into politics.

“I am a politician myself and will encourage and give my members optimum support to go into politics for the overall good of Nigeria,” he said.

Akintola said that the legacies of the late first chairman, Dr Ralph Alabi, being celebrated, was worthy of emulations.

Mr Tunde Zedomi, an elder and past chairman of NSE Lagos Chapter, stressed the need to take the campaign for participation of engineers in politics serious.

NAN reports that awards were given to some members for distinguished contributions to engineering field, while new inductees were absorbed into the fold.

Some of the awardees included Mrs Adediran Halimat, a mechanical engineer; Mr Joseph Akinteye, a civil/transport engineer; Mr Bashiru Adewale, an electrical/electronics engineer and Mrs Atinuke Owolabi, an electrical engineer and entrepreneur.

Patrick Okohue with Agency Report