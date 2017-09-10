Infrastructures: Gov Bindow targets Jada for road project

The ongoing physical infrastructures developments across Adamawa State, aiming to open up the state to business and other development potentials, Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow has promised Jada people they are next on the list to have their share of road construction.
Bindow made the promise at Ganye Local Government while on an
unscheduled inspection of ongoing road constructions in the council
headquarters.
The Governor who expressed satisfaction with the level of work and thank the contractor for keeping to standard and maintaining a steady pace in the construction.
“I am very happy with the level of work, and commend the contractor
for the quality also, am surprised at the large culverts and drainages
constructed, but am reliably informed that the large drainages is to
contain the large volume of water which will invariable protect the
roads”.
He further expressed government’s commitment to promptly pay the
contractor stating that no contractor in the state is been owed money.
Bindow also visited Ganye general hospital and inspect areas which
needs Government’s attention, he promised that within weeks
construction will commence in the maternity ward, theatre, and
pharmacy department