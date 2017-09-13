INEC Resumes Melaye’s Recall Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission has resumed the recall process for the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye

“It will be recalled that in obedience to an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court, Abuja given on 6th July, 2017 the Independent National Electoral Commission stayed all actions relating to the petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye as the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

“Judgment in the suit was delivered September 11, 2017. All legal hurdles have now been cleared and the recall process can now proceed as envisaged by the constitution, the Electoral Act and the extant INEC guidelines and regulation.

An INEC National Commissioner and member of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said this on Tuesday.

He added that the commission would release a revised timetable and schedule of activities on September 18, 2017 in compliance with the orders of the court.

“Accordingly, and in compliance with the orders of the court, the commission will release a revised timetable and schedule of activities on Monday, September 18, 2017.”

INEC had suspended the recall process against Melaye after it was served with an order granted by Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The judge directed the commission maintains status quo pending the determination of the suit that Melaye filed to challenge his recall process.