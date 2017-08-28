I’m ready to die to stop APC from winning Rivers state in 2019 – Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, says

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says he is ready to put his life on the line just for PDP to retain the governorship seat in the state. Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service in honor of Senator George Thompson Sekibo at the St Thomas Anglican Church in Diobu on Sunday, Governor Wike said that due to the negative governance style of the APC, the police and INEC have metamorphosed into rigging machines that threaten the peace of the country. According to him, the Appeal Court judgment which led to the loss of Rivers East Senatorial District mandate was a fallout of the unfortunate illegal alliance between the police and INEC.

“Instead of bringing change as they promised, things are getting worse. They have introduced extreme fraud in the country, especially denying the people their mandate. 2019, they will not succeed. As far as we are concerned, we have no senator in Rivers East. The man going there has no capacity to represent us. All of us should be ready. We should be praying to God, but ready to fight. Nobody should be afraid of the Police or Army, because liberty comes with a price. They have nothing to campaign with outside the use of security. I am ready to place myself on line, nobody will take Rivers State “, he said.

Governor Wike explained that he was at the airport to receive President Buhari because he is the prime ruler of the country, irrespective of political parties. He, however, said that he continues to disagree with the policies of the Federal Government, especially the faulty fight against corruption.