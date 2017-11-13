I will never re-contest for office of president- Ex-President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has vowed never to re-contest for the position of the President of the country even if he is nominated by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that he had contributed his quota to the development of the country and has moved on.

Jonathan, who was speaking during an interview with Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu said he was still receiving daily requests and plea from Nigerians across the country for him to re-contest the presidential position, stating that he was not an over ambitious man and was satisfied with his achievements while in office.

He said “I have had the rare privilege of leading our country at a very critical time and did my best; I have left the rest for posterity to judge. No, people come to me everyday saying they want me back, I’m moved to tears whenever I go out and see the huge crowd shouting Jonathan we want you back even in the North.

“Instead of getting swollen headed I actually reflect on my achievements and mistakes and feel humbled and feel very sober, I am not a man of inordinate ambition. I’m a man of very modest means, I hardly travel out of the country because of the cost, I have left and played my part and moved on,” Jonathan said.

Speaking on the 2019 presidential race and the chance of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Jonathan said Atiku would not be given the All progressive Congress (APC), presidential ticket, noting that Atiku would compete very well if he gets the PDP presidential ticket.

He said the chance of Atiku was bright in the 2019 presidential race, noting that he was a passionate politician, but advised him to reach out to former President Olusegun Obasanjo for support.

“He can’t get the APC ticket. If Atiku should get our ticket he would compete well because he is always a passionate politician, but he would have to reach out to baba OBJ, the boss of all bosses, we have all learned at different times that you ignore OBJ at your own peril. OBJ has the magic wand, respected home and abroad.”

On his assessment of the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari, his successor, the former President said the administration was making progress on the anti corruption war, but added that the focus and target was rather on his party being the opposition.

“They have tried in the area of corruption, even if they have tilted more toward us. But we did a lot in our time in the area of agriculture, managing the economy, transport, rule of law and free and fair elections, only Nigerians can judge. But it would not be fair for me to pass my verdict on my successor,” Jonathan added.

Iniobong Iwok