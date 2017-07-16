I have paid my dues in Abia politics – Sen. Orji

THE Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, and former governor of the state, Theodore Orji, has toldAbians that he has paid his dues in politics in the state.

Speaking at Umuacha Primary School on the occasion of a grand civil reception in honour of their son and Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chikwendu Kanu, Orji highlighted the areas he had made impact to include stopping the practice of taking political appointees to shrines, thus liberating the state from the shackles of the devil and making it truly God’s Own State.

He said that what had happened in the state is good as equity has been enthroned.

“We have decided that Ukwa/Ngwa should produce the governor after being deceived by some people,” he said.

This, he said was in the implementation of the Abia Charter of Equity as put in place by the founding fathers of the state.

He said that it took him, an Ngwa man to produce the governor, or they would not have gotten it.

While describing the Speaker as a good man and that his position was from God, urged people in position of authority not to mind petitions as they would surely come, stating “but if not true, God will throw it away.”

He posited that political positions from the councillor through chairman to House of Assembly should be reserved for the youths, while those of the National Assembly should be reserved for matured and experienced people.

Ochendo used the opportunity to call on PDP faithful who decamped to other parties to return as the party is now stabilised.

In his speech, the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, said the large turnout of people showed that no one is in authority without God, pointing out that Chikwendu Kanu originally was not in Umuahia to be the Speaker, but God favoured him.

He described the Speaker as a stakeholder in Isiala Ngwa North, Abia State and Nigeria by the grace of God.

Ikpeazu further described Rt.Hon. Kanu as a salt that must not throw away its taste, urging him to remember his constituents that voted for him and should therefore be an umbrella that shelters all.

The state governor assured that the opposition in the state will not do anything, urging the Speaker not to fear as all are behind him.

He said “while critics are facing the book through the Facebook, we are facing work.”

The governor later announced his empowerment of 10 youths from the LGA to the tune of N100,000 each, urging them to utilise the money well so as to enable another batch benefit.

Responding, the Speaker, Chikwendu Kanu called for support through prayers for himself, Sen.Orji, Gov. Ikpeazu and others to succeed, pledging to continue to serve the people and the government.