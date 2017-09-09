Group tasks youths on involvement in politics for positive change

A political group, the New Nigeria Nationalists (NNN) has advised youths to be involved in partisan politics for the country to sustain its positive change and promote national development.

The group’s national coordinator, Mrs Folusho Makanjuola-Oyenuga, told newsmen at an interactive session in Lagos that youths would be contributing to national development by participating in partisan politics.

“Our youths should stop talking and writing about the future they desire, but they should begin to contribute their quotas to achieve these desires,’’ she said.

“The youths should realise that efforts to reclaim the future could only be achieved by participating in events that would bring about positive national development which had to start now,” she said.

She said that the group was a movement planning to be registered as a political party and set machinery in motion for achieving the stated objectives.

Makanjuola-Oyenuga advised the youths to key-in into the visions of the group so as to build a country where peace, progress, sincerity of purpose, integrity and prosperity would continue to thrive.

“We are expecting that all those who are genuinely concerned about the future of the country will join this movement,’’ she said.

Also, Mr Yinka Quadri, the administrative officer of the group said that it would continue to hold programmes that would sensitise the public toward national interest.

“We will continue to educate the masses on their rights and the need for them to vote for candidates that will actualise genuine change and national rebirth,” he said. (NAN)