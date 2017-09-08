Group task APC on Buhari/Osinbajo for 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari’s kinsmen yesterday called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to renew Buhari/Osinbajo ticket for the 2019 presidential election.

The group which earlier organised a rally in Daura emirate in support of Buhari during the Sallah celebration, thanked Nigerians for supporting Buhari during his medical vacation in the UK.

In a statement jointly signed by the secretary general of the coalition, Alhaji Isma’ila M. Daura and chief convener, Ahmed Kabiru Shiroka, the coalition expressed their unflinching support for the President and called on the APC national leadership to present Buhari and Osinbajo in the 2019 elections.

“We want to express our happiness and gratitude to God for healing President Muhammadu Buhari and safe return from the medical vacation in London. We are also calling on the APC leadership to give us Buhari/ Osinbajo’s ticket in 2019,” the group said.

The group said the people of Daura are proud of President Buhari because he has fulfilled his electoral promises which include security, economic and agricultural development.

“We are now sleeping with our two eyes closed since the defeat of Boko Haram. Nigerias’s economy has improved and we are now out of recession. President Buhari’s agricultural revolution is working and is yielding results,” the group said.

They thanked the Niger Delta people for putting Nigeria first before all other conditions.

