Group commends FG on nation’s exit from recession

A social advocacy group, Citizens for Progress and National Development, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the turnaround of the country’s economy.

The convener of the group, Dr Chima Onyekwere, made the commendation at a news conference held by the group in Owerri on Friday.

Onyekwere also expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in ensuring that the country exited from recession.

He said that although people were quick to point out that the feat was achieved with 0.55 per cent growth in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it was better than no growth at all.

Onyekwere said that it might take some time for things to get back to normalcy and appealed to Nigerians to be patient and continue to support the APC administration.

“Although people are quick to point out the negative, choosing to dwell on the fact that there has only been a 0.55 per cent growth in the country’s GDP.

“Let me be quick to say that a little growth is better than no growth at all.

“One day begins a story and since we have been able to overcome the recession, it is a step in the right direction; let us continue to be patient,” he said.

Onyekere called for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria and prayers for the leadership of the country for positive changes.

According to him, “the successes of the President can be doubled without undue pressure from opposition parties and naysayers.” (NAN)