Group accuses Ganduje of complicity over attack on Kwankwaso

A group, under the aegis of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN) has condemned an attack on some politicians believed to be loyalists of the former governor of Kano state and the Senator representing Kano Central Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, accusing Governor Umar Ganduje of complicity.

Recall that there was a reported case of attack on some politicians at the weekend during Sallah Durbar ceremony in Kano.

The group (SMN) national coordinator Comrade Ikonomwan told our correspondent in Abuja yesterday (Monday) that the development does not represent the true meaning and intent of democracy.

Notable among the politicians attacked, according to Ikonomwan, included the former Secretary to the State Government, Engr. Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, former Chief of Staff, among other supporters of the former governor.

He said, “It is getting clearer by the day that some persons in Kano state do not mean well for APC. They are bent on destroying the party because they are not comfortable with the recognition given to Ahaji Umar Haruna Doguwa led state Executive by the National Leadership of APC.

“We of the Southern mandate (SMN) wish to state unequivocally that Gov.Umar Ganduje has set up a bad political antecedent in Nigeria where an outgoing Governor will not want to support his deputy to succeed him.

“We, members of Southern Mandate of Nigeria wish to condemn in strong terms the increasing political violence in APC Kano state chapter which portends great danger for the party in the state; undoubtedly, this is happening between a political god son and god father.

“This development does not represent the true meaning and intent of democracy. Violence is alien to modern day democracy. In every democratic setting peace and dialogue is the best way to resolve every issue.

“We suspect that these people want to play a second fiddle to impress some powerful forces who are bent on tarnishing the good image of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and portray him in a bad light before Mr. President who is peace loving leader and the general public. It is obvious that this evil act is a clear attempt to intimidate and distract Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from realizing his political dreams,” he added.

The coordinator however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to put machineries in place to stop what he described as “ugly trend” in Kano state, saying, “Those behind this dastardly act should be brought to book and sanctioned appropriately.”