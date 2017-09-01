Give us a Muslim governor, Fayose told

Muslims in Ekiti State have asked Governor Ayodele Fayose to consider fielding a Muslim governorship candidate for the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state from his party, Peoples’ Democratic Party.

The Chief Imam of Ekiti, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere Bello, made the demand on Friday during the Eid-el-Adha prayer at the Muslims’ prayer ground along Poly Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Saying Fayose is known for fulfilling his promises and great performances, Bello urged him to consider producing a Muslim governor on PDP platform.

He pointed out that Ekiti had not produced a Muslim governor since the state was created 20 years ago.

“We urge you, sir, if any Muslim is interested in the governorship from your party, kindly support him to fulfil his ambition.”

Promising to fulfil the desires of the Muslims in the best possible way, Fayose urged the Islamic clerics to always tell leaders the truth and to also preach the values of justice and equality.