Gani Adams challenges OPC members on good conduct, upholding tenets of organisation

The National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams has challenged members of the group to comport themselves properly and show character befitting people of worthy organisation.

Adams said that the age of today is such that whatever any one does is in the public domain because of the prevalence of the new media, otherwise known as the social media and urge members to also use it to their advantage rather than portraying the group in bad light.

The OPC leader said this at a one day leadership retreat organised for the Lagos State chapter of the group to socialise their members and train them on new ways of doing things.

Telling the hundreds of members gathered at the Ikeja venue of the retreat that time was past when every miscreant who disturbs public peace in the state was regarded as OPC member, Adams said that time has come for the members to do things differently, as such negative attitude will no longer be welcome, non accepted by it.

He urge the members to use every opportunity to improve themselves and think of things that will not only give them better image, but also give better image to the group.

According to him, the essence of the retreat was to update the members on current issues and how to deal with the changing trends, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity as even himself was there to learn and will take advantage of the opportunity provided.

Gani Adams, said that the group’s success in helping to deal with the issue of cultists in Ikorodu is proof that OPC remains a potent force in the defence of Yoruba interest.

He said that OPC remains consistent in the defence of Yoruba interests, despite consistent assault from political forces within the zone and also focused on its massive investment in promoting cultural tourism across the region.

He stated that the Yoruba nation should be rest assured that OPC will not abandon them, but that different times requires different strategy, but that the focus remains the same.

He said that with current developments across the country, making the nation unstable, many people especially the Yoruba race are looking up to the OPC, because it has the structure and the capacity to stand for its people, urging the members to conduct themselves properly so that they will be found worthy of the responsibilities.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Effective Leadership Skills and Competencies,’ the keynote speaker, Abiola Ayankumbi, Managing Director of AbingMO3 Marketing Management Consultancy, told the members that leadership was not about using power to oppress the people but rather an act of influencing people to get things done up to a standard and quality above their norm and doing it willingly.

While urging them to know how to use power to their advantage, Ayankumbi noted that many things could throw people into positions of power even when they are least qualified, but that the ability to manage it successfully goes a long way to making a difference.

Other speakers at the event include Chief Femi Davies, Akogun Kayode Balogun, Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre among others.