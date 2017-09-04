Ganduje, Maku, others call for peace, understanding among Nigerians

Picture: Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Labaran Maku



Patrick Okohue, with Agency reportA cross section of Nigerian political leaders have cautioned the people on the need to embrace peaceful co-existence, promote unity and tolerance irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations.Speaking in Daura when he paid Sallah homage to the emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje urged Nigerians to appreciate the importance of peaceful co-existence, noting that peace was paramount to the country’s existence.He described those who were in the habit of causing troubles through divisive statements and uncomplimentary comments as “greedy and unpatriotic citizens.’’The governor who said he was in Daura to pay homage to President Muhammadu Buhari and the emir, added that Kano and Daura have similar traditions, customs and values.He said that since the inception of his administration in 2015, he has created thousands of jobs and executed hundreds of projects that were beneficial to the people.Also speaking in separate Sallah messages in Lafia, former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku and other stakeholders in Nasarawa State, called on Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another to ensure unity, peace and development of the country.They said that peace was the only ingredient that would bring about unity and development in any society.Maku, who is now the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the diversity among Nigerians should be a source of unity and not disunity.He said that the almighty God knows the reason why He created human beings with differences of tribe, religion and race.“God also knows why He chose to make all Nigerians despite our diversity to be citizens of the same country.“If God wanted all Nigerians to be the same tribe and religion, He could have created us as such.“So why will anyone hate the other person simply because he is of a different tribe or religion,” he asked.Maku, therefore, urged all Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another and work hard toward ensuring one indivisible country.Similarly, Yusuf Agabi, gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 in Nasarawa State, called on all Muslim Ummah and indeed all Nigerians to love one another.He said that the Nigerians should always manifest the lesson of Eid-el-Kabir, which implied sacrifice and love for others at all times, and not just during the period.He also called on Nigerians to continue to pray to God to grant President Muhammadu Buhari good health to enable him bring the country out of the current security and economic challenges.On his parts, Mohammed Okpede, member representing Doma North at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, urged herdsmen and farmers to imbibe the spirit of the season and embrace peace.He said that both farmers and herdsmen needed each other for life to thrive smoothly hence the need for farmers to ensure that cattle routes were not blocked and herdsmen not to deliberately destroy farm produce.He, therefore, urged Fulani and other community leaders to preach peace among their subjects in order to give peace a chance the way it was in the past. (NAN)

