Fulfill your campaign promises to Nigerians, cleric tells public office holders

Elected public office holders in the country have been charged to fulfill their campaign promises to Nigerians and listen to the needs of the electorate who voted them into office.

This charge was given by the Parish Priest and head of St Augustine Catholic Church, Ikorodu headquarters, Reverend Father Livinus Ikechukwue Orakwe during an interview with The Daily Times, after this year’s celebration of the church’s annual harvest programme which was also used to unveil the status of St Augustine, in the Church premises.

Orakwe noted that poverty rate was high among Nigerians because elected public office holders have abandoned their responsibility which is to service those who elected them into office, adding that most of them were now after their personal interest.

The Priest urged Nigerians to be peaceful in their agitations, while charging government at all levels to listen to the agitations, stressing that all round the world citizens have the power to make their demands through peaceful protest which often go a long way in the development of the country.

The Catholic Priest, urged politician and Nigerians to learn from the life of St Augustine who became a saint after living an ungodly life for several years before he was converted.

He lamented that corruption was Nigerians’ greatest problems which has stopped it from attaining its potentials and charged politicians in the country to be more responsive.

He said “Those who found themselves in public office should know that they were elected, they should be responsive to Nigerians and put into practice what they are there to do,” Orakwe said.

“A few groups of people have hijacked the resource of the country for themselves that is why people are poor. Government has to listen to the agitations of the masses and the demands of the protesters, it is only that way the country can move forward.

The government should try and listen to the agitations of people, that would determine the way forward for the country.”

Also speaking the relating Council Chairman of the Church, Emeka Ulakwe said the day and the event was significant in the history of the Church, he also charged Nigerians and public office holders to learn from the life of Saints Augustine which according to him was about service to the people.

“This event is significant in the History of the church; the life of St Augustine should be an example to all of us especially public office holders.

We should know that in spite of our way of life now we can still be who God want us to become,” Ulakwe said