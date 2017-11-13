Federal lawmaker wants total compliance and implementation of budget

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Idanre/Ifedore Constituency area of Ondo State, Hon. Bamidele Baderinwa has called for a total compliance and full implementation of the 2018 budget in order to sustain economic growth and increase.

Hon Baderinwa spoke while reacting to the presentation of the 2018 appropriation bill of N8.6 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker stressed that though the timely presentation of the 2018 budget proposal was good, but its proper implementation must be adhered to.

“It’s not enough to present the budget early but Ministries, agencies and departments must be up to the task of the implementation of the budget.

“For instance, the 2016 and 2017 budgets were not fully implemented, this development often leads to underdevelopment and it tells on the economy.

“The masses also bear the brunt, as so many other things will be left unattended to on the side of the government.”

Hon Baderinwa called on President Buhari to be more proactive and sensitive to issues bothering on national development.

He emphasised that the President ought to have taken certain decisions in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“There are many pointed accusations of alleged corruption involving people who are close to the President yet nothing has been done.

“Nigerians who voted us and our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) await reasonable and purposeful action and were almost tired and fed up with our change mantra.”

The lawmaker lamented the situation where Nigerians no longer live at ease and comfort with government policies which has not bettered their lives.

“I think the President is too quiet on some issues which needed urgent attention that could earn him public trust.”

Hon Baderinwa charged President Buhari to be awake to the responsibility of good governance now that his health has stabilised in order to regain the trust of the people.

“The President should gear up and play true party politics and governance towards steering the wheel of progress of the Nation in the right direction.

“So many things have gone wrong within the party leadership and these developments are having adverse effects on the level of governance, thereby affecting the original intent of the APC party manifestos.

“Except something reasonable is put in place, am afraid 2019 will not be a child’s play for the party and may be in the best interest of Nigerians who gave us their mandates.”

He urged the President to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by applying political will to resolve all pending corruption allegations.

“Let all the institutions (ICPC, EFCC and others) fighting corruption be empowered to take lawful and decisive action against corrupt personalities in order to repose confidence in these institutions.”

‘Tosin Ajuwon, Akure