Barely 12 hours after the endorsement of Governor Ayo Fauose’s deputy by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Ekiti State as sole candidate of the party for the 2018 governorship election in the state,

National Publicity Secretary of the party and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye has resigned his position as the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU).

Prince Adeyeye, who confirmed his resignation in a telephone conversation, said he resigned on Thursday, pointing out that a letter to that effect had been conveyed to Governor Ayodele Fayose of the state.

Adeyeye had on Wednesday, through the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) kicked against the endorsement of Fayose’s deputy, Professor Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, on Wednesday as the preferred aspirant of the party in the 2018 governorship election.

PAAM in a statement signed by Niyi Ojo, had described the endorsement of Professor Olusola by stakeholders of the party and political appointees as “a clear breach of the party’s constitution.”

The group which is working for Adeyeye’s governorship ambition, claimed that the gathering where Olusola was endorsed was “hastily convened”, saying “PAMM rejects the purported adoption of a sole candidate in its entirety as there are many other aspirants for the governorship race in 2018.

“This gathering was organised and supervised by Governor Fayose to impose a stooge as the sole candidate for PDP in EKITI State.”

Adeyeye didn’t tell his reasons for the resignation from the position he was appointed into by Governor Fayose after he became the governor in October 2014, but Ojo said the action was not unconnected with his desire to pursue his governorship ambition.

“His resignation is not unconnected with his desire to contest the Ekiti State governorship election and his rejection of the unilateral adoption of Prof Olusola, the Ekiti State deputy governor as the purported candidate of the PDP for the 2018 governorship contest by the state governor, Ayodele Fayose,” Ojo said.