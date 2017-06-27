Don’t frustrate Fashola’s development plans, group warns NASS

A human rights group, Labour and Workers Right Centre (LWRC), has warned the National Assembly(NASS) to stop its clandestine attitudes aimed at frustrating the Honourable Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), in his commitment towards nation building.

In a release made available to the media, the group’s President, Kola Oba, described the alleged padding of Fashola’s budget towards the completion of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as condemnable in its entirety.

According to the group, the unpardonable padding, that cut Lagos-Ibadan road vote from N31b to N10b, while increasing self-budget from N115b to N125b “is an act of sabotage that should be roundly condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.”

The LWRC also viewed the National Assembly’s conduct as “anti-Yoruba from the South-West as well as efforts at thwarting the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to right the wrongs done to the South-West by seven successive administrations in the country to complete the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.”

While vowing to resist any attempt to short change the south-west through any dubious means would be vehemently resisted by all constitutional means available, the group warned the National Assembly against any legislative rascality that can frustrate the efforts of Buhari administration to be fair to all and sundry.

“On this matter of national interest, we believe that the members of the National Assembly would listen to the voice of wisdom to do the needful by reverting to the status quo by allowing the original budget submitted by Fashola to scale through unhindered failure of which can compel our members to occupy the legislative chambers in Abuja,” the group threatened.

Tony Nwakaegho