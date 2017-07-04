Faparusi: Orin Ekiti Farm Settlement, one of the best legacies neglected by Fayose

An All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, has lamented the neglect of the farm settlement in Orin Ekiti by the government, saying this formed part of the reason why the state has been facing serious economic woes.

Faparusi who criticised the incumbent Government of Ayo Fayose led in the state said the state has enormous economic gains to get from the venture, he described as the best legacy bequeathed onto the state by the regional government of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Monday, Faparusi lamented that the state, particularly the government of Mr. Fayose has failed to explore the agricultural potentials of the state to bail the state out of the economic doldrums, even in the face of the ongoing recession.

He said the Orin farm settlement located in Orin Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state has the potential to create jobs for over 1,000 commercial farmers , especially the young graduates.

Faparusi added that apart from employment generation, that Orin farm settlement has the economic capacity to stabilize the state in food production and ensure that the state attains food security status to reduce poverty and starvation among the populace.

He said the state is losing over N1 billion gains annually because of the neglect , saying the state has comparative advantage in agriculture that can be turned into a huge foreign exchange earnings if thoroughly explored.

“It is bad that government has not deemed it fit to resuscitate the farm settlement. It was built during the Awolowo’s regime of old western region and bequeathed onto Ondo State before Ekiti was created to take up the legacy.