Fajana Ojo-Ade Suspended For 101 Days From Ekiti House Of Assembly

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended the legislator representing Ekiti-East Constituency 1, Fajana Ojo-Ade, for 101 legislative days without pay.

During the period, which was in the first instance, his colleagues had barred him from within one kilometre radius of the assembly complex “except he shows signs of genuine remorse.”

The lawmaker was also ordered to submit all properties of the assembly in his custody to the clerk of the House.

A statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, yesterday, said the suspension followed the outcome of the disciplinary committee set up by the speaker, Kola Oluwawole, to investigate Ojo-Ade.

Omotoso said Ojo-Ade appeared twice at the sitting of the disciplinary committee in the last two weeks, where he defended himself on allegations of gross misconduct, financial impropriety, failed attempt at removing the speaker, violence and physical attack on honourable members, as well as bringing the name of the house to serious disregard and disrepute.

This was the second time the house suspended its member, having suspended Gbenga Aribisogan for similar alleged offences some months ago.

Aribisogan, who had not been allowed to resume at the house even after serving the suspension, had since joined the APC.