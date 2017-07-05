Enugu APC suspends Nwoye as chairman

-It is exercise in futility-Nwoye

The Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter has announced the suspension of its party chairman, Barr. Ben Nwoye.

Nwoye’s suspension which was announced on Monday by the Deputy Chairman, Mr. A.C Udeh during the State Working Committee meeting of the part at the party’s secretariat in the state, The Daily Times gathered was due to abuse of office as alleged by the State Working Committee.

“Nwoye is being accused of running the party as his personal enterprise as well as engaging in financial misappropriation,” they alleged.

The party said its decision was based on the crisis rocking the Enugu chapter, which had lingered from 2015 till date.

The decision was signed by the deputy state chairman, Comrade Adolphus Ude, the Acting State Secretary, Okolo Louis, the State Woman Leader, Lolo Queen Nwankwo, the Financial Secretary, Sydney Eze, the State Youth leader, Prince Ikechukwu Oloto, the State Treasurer, Okoro Ebere and the Vice Chairman, Chief Anike Nwoga.

In a 15-point resolution signed by the State Working Committee members, they alleged that “the State Chairman alongside with some stakeholders diverted money sent to Enugu State for Presidential and National Assembly election for his personal purposes.

“That the state chairman has embezzled party funds with reckless abandon without any approval or authorisation from the State Working Committee against the constitution of the party.

“That Dr. Ben Nwoye runs the administration of the party as a one-man show and authoritative in nature with intimidatory tendencies by using the DSS and thugs that he brings to the State Working Committee and State Executive and State Executive meetings to intimidate members of the party.

“That the record shows that the state chairman signed 22 cheques without the approval of the State Working Committee.

“That the state chairman arrogated to himself the duties and functions of state financial secretary, treasurer, auditor, publicity secretary and secretary.”

While accusing Nwoye of engaging in anti-party activities, which was undermining the interest and growth of the party,” they alleged that “he attends PDP functions.”

They added that “the state chairman has arrogated to himself the position of maximum ruler with powers to suspend, sack an executive member elected through the congress and reinstate at will.

“That the Enugu State APC Working Committee meets only when our leader wants to address us and there is no specific date for either monthly or weekly meetings.”

They held that giving the above circumstances, the party became factionalised and was now in comatose and cannot win any election with Nwoye on the saddle.

The SWC members declared: “that Dr. Ben Nwoye is hereby suspended as the State Chairman of the APC in Enugu State.

Henceforth, he, Dr. Ben Nwoye is hereby debarred and stopped from acting or parading himself as the state chairman of the party until the investigative pane concludes their assignment.

However, when contacted, Nwoye ‎dismissed the suspension adding that the exercise was in futility as it was in total breach of Article 21 of the APC constitution.

He stated that the action of the members amounted to criminality, as according to him, they broke into the State Secretariat as thugs.

Nwoye further stated that those involved in his suspension had one issue or the other hanging on their neck, stressing that the exercise they carried out was either to save themselves from imminent hammer from the party hierarchy over their atrocities or to fight back having been relieved of their positions.

On the corruption allegations against him, he said: “I challenge Val Nnadozie and A.C. Ude to bring evidence that I stole money. Let them go to the EFCC, the DSS or the Police and pursue their case.

“People are not suspended in our party through press conferences; it is a mockery of the system.

“Go and check Article 21 of the APC constitution, the process is very clear; you must first of all set up a committee to investigate the allegations against the person and in this case, it is only the SEC that has power to initiate that process.”

Moses Oyediran, Enugu