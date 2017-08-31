Ekiti Assembly suspends Hon Fajana from Ekiti East 1

Political crisis between Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose and his estrange political daughter, Senator Abiodun Olujimi has taken a new turn with the suspension of the Legislator representing Ekiti East Constituency 1, Hon Fajana Ojoade by the Ekiti State House of Assembly for a period of 101 legislative days without pay, in the first instance, except he shows signs of genuine remorse.

While on suspension, he is also barred within 1km radius of the Assembly complex and he must submit all properties of EKHA in his custody to the clerk of the House.

It has been reported by many National newspapers that there was a bloody clash between Fayose and Olujimi camp in the state last weekend during a meeting organised by the Peoples Democrqyic Party (PDP) in Ekota-Ekiti, Ekiti East where many people were injured.

However, in a release signed on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti by the Chairman House Committee on information, Hon Dr Samuel Omotoso, the suspension came into force, after the disciplinary committee set up by the Rt Hon Speaker to investigate Hon Fajana Ojoade submitted it’s report at today’s plenary.

The Chairman said that Hon Fajana Ojoade appeared twice at the sitting of the disciplinary committee in the last 2 weeks, where he defended himself on allegations of Gross misconduct, financial impropriety, failed attempt at removing the Speaker, violence and physical attack on honourable members as well as bringing the name of the house to serious disregard and disrepute.

Dr Omotoso stated further that the committee in its report said that “” whereas Hon Fajana Ojoade, a member of the 5th assembly representing Ekiti east 1, haven been found guilty of gross misconduct against the Ekiti state house of Assembly, hereby committed an offence, by breaching the extant rules and standing orders of this honourable house””.

He said the house at its plenary today, Wednesday 30th of August 2017, unanimously approved the recommendations of the disciplinary committee as follows:

“That Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade is hereby suspended from the Ekiti State House of Assembly and all legislative duties for a period of 101 legislative days without pay, in the first instance, except there is a sign of genuine remorse.

“That Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade should write a letter of apology through the Rt Hon Speaker to the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

“That Hon Fajana Ojo-Ade is hereby barred within 1km radius of the Assembly complex and must summit all the official properties in his care to the clerk of the House.”

Dr Samuel Omotoso stated further that, the Ekiti State House of Assembly, as a product of the rule of law, will at all times frown at any form of inappropriate behaviour by any member, in our attempt to preserve the sanctity and the integrity of the institution for posterity.