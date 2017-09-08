Ekiti 2018: ‘Why I Chose My Deputy As Successor’ – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has explained why he selected his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the man to succeed him in 2018.

Fayose explained that Olusola’s ’emergence’ was through God’s direction.

He described the endorsement by stakeholders in Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a landmark decision which will be of immense benefit to the state in the immediate future.

Fayose spoke at a training session organised for members of the party at the Government House Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti.

The governor said the stakeholders’ decision was in line with God’s leading and urged party members to remain united.

He added that Prof. Olusola will soon commence consultations so as to earn their confidence.

“I took the decision in line with God’s leading, Prof. Kolapo will be the next governor of Ekiti State, if this is the decision of God, it shall stand.

“The battle has just begun but we have to take a decision. There is a battle ahead but we’ll be victorious.

“I have people that are closer to me than Kolapo but that is God’s direction and to other aspirants, this is not the end of the world, in unity, we’ll have a better Ekiti”, Fayose said.

Meanwhile, PDP National Publicity Secretary Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, has faulted the adoption of Prof. Olusola, as the party’s sole candidate for the 2018 governorship election.

Adeyeye, in a statement Thursday night by the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement, said the development was a breach of both the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the PDP.