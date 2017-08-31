Eidel kabir: Cooperate with Buhari..

-Kayode Ojo urges Nigerians

Nigerians have been enjoined to cooperate with President Muhammad Buhari in his nation building efforts.

A leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Engineer Kayode Ojo gave the charge in his Sallah message to the people.

Engineer Ojo said the call was necessary to remind all Nigerians irrespective of political leanings that the mission of the President was the corporate existence, peace and well being of Nigerians and the nation in particular .

According to him, every well-meaning Nigerian should be supporting President Buhari as he tackles the hydra headed corruption, which was the bane of development in Nigeria, pointing out that only concerted efforts can ensure success of the crusade.

He further observed that another area where the President deserves commendation include his stance on the corporate existence of the nation to ward off the effort of those calling for secession.

Engr. Ojo pointed out that the success recorded in the battle against Boko Haram insurgency is equally commendable while he has also ensured the reduction of pipeline vandalism to the barest minimum.

The governorship aspirant expressed happiness at the improved state of health of the President and called on all Muslim faithfuls to pray for the President and the country during the Sallah, for peace and progress to continue to reign supreme.