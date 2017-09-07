Edo state organises seminar on procurement for commissioners, others

The Edo Government Thursday organised a seminar on public procurement for commissioners, special advisers, permanent secretaries and others in the state.

Henry Imogiemhe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Edo Public Procurement Agency, told journalists in Benin that the essence was to acquaint the officers with the provisions of the Procurement Act.

Imogiemhe said that the seminar would also help the government officials to eliminate corruption from procurement processes in the state.

In his remarks, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, the Chairman, Edo Strategic Planning Unit, said that the idea became imperative as the new officers began the implementation of government programmes.

Ihonvbere, also the organisers of the seminar, said, “Knowledge gained from the seminar will lead to full compliance with the Procurement Act.”

One of the participants, Paul Ohonbamu, also the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, said, “There is the need for hygiene and sanity to be brought into the way government goods and services are being procured.”

The seminar was entitled: “Essentials on Public Procurement Processes and Organisation,” took place at the Government House, Benin.