Don’t disrupt Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi, Police warns IPOB members

The Ebonyi Police Command on Monday warned the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and political parties’ supporters against disruptive acts during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on Tuesday.

Ebonyi Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Titus Lamorde, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

He gave the assurance that the command was well equipped to deal with all forms of security challenges before, during and after the President’s visit.

According to Lamorde, any individual or group of persons that foment trouble before, during and after the visit would be severely dealt with, as people are advised to conduct themselves well.

“I will not disclose the number of personnel we have drafted for security reasons, but I assure citizens that enough personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure a hitch-free visit.

“The President’s visit is a welcome development as the citizens should cooperate with security agencies to make it a successful one,” he said.

He stated that his officers had been adequately trained to relate well with the citizens during the visit and advised people to conduct their activities within the confines of the law.

“We would not meddle into political issues as security outfit, but the visit is developmentally-oriented because of the numerous projects the President would inaugurate.

“My officers would not intimidate or harass individuals or groups as the duty of ensuring a hitch-free event is a collective one,” he said.

NAN reports that some proscribed IPOB members have been making uncomplimentary remarks while the rivalry between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC)

members, had heightened prior to the visit. (NAN)