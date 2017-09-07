Don’t abandon Benue flood victims, Abba Moro tells FG

The immediate past Minister of Interior and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Benue State, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of victims of the flood disaster that recently ravaged some parts of Benue State.

Expressing sympathy for the victims of the flood mishap that reportedly left over a hundred thousand people displaced and about 3000 houses destroyed, Moro described the incident as a great misfortune for Benue State.

Moro who just returned to Abuja after visiting his state to see the extent of damage done by the flood and share in the pain inflicted on the victims by the disaster, said the government should not abandon those affected by the calamity to their fate.

“I have just returned to Abuja from Benue State and I can tell you that it was a great catastrophe that befell our dear State.

The unfortunate flood incident has caused great monumental damage to the People of Benue State, destroying farmlands, several houses and rendering a lot of Benue people homeless.

I sympathize with the victims of the flood disaster and the families of those who lost their lives. I am appealing to the Federal Government not to abandon the victims and our dear state at this point in time.

I understand that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has provided relief materials to some of the victims following the directive of federal government, the agency should speed up the process to reach out to a greater percentage of those affected by the tragedy,” Moro said.

The ex-Minister also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to offer humanitarian support to Benue State to complement government’s effort towards ameliorating the suffering of the people affected by the disaster.