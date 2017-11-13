Dokpesi reveals reason he’s vying for PDP Chairmanship

The founder of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, says he is vying for the PDP chairmanship position to return the party to power in 2019 and help foster unity among Nigerians.

Dokpesi stated this on Monday when he met with PDP South South leaders at the party’s Zonal Office in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

He said that the party ran into crisis in 2015 when it lost the presidency and many states in elections it would have ordinarily won.

Dokpesi said that as a committed and loyal member of the party, he had always given his support to the party and was ready to mobilise for the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

“This issue is about the interest of the party and providing proper ground for 2019.

“Anything out of that, I am ready to set aside. If our goal is not to win in 2019, then I will not run.

“I have the arsenal, the wherewithal, the knowledge, energy and strength to be the bridge builder and unite the country.

” I have what it takes to mobilise the needed forces across the nation to prepare PDP for victory ahead of the 2019 general elections,” he said.

Dokpesi, who described the South South as a critical component of PDP, said that as a son of the region, he wanted to work to regain power for party.

“This is my driving force and why I am in the race,” he said.

The aspirant denied insinuations that the position had been micro-zoned to the South West.

Dokpesi said that what the party did was to zone the chairmanship to the south and the presidential ticket to the north.

“I am not aware of any other decision,” he said.

The PDP National Vice -Chairman (South-South) Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, receiving Dokpesi and his supporters, described the zone as the backbone of the party.

Ogidi said that the PDP South South had no crisis and was preparing for the December convention.(NAN)