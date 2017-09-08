“A disloyal minister has no business being in the cabinet”

A constitutional lawyer, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, has condemned the outburst of the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan who said she will fully support the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if he emerges a presidential candidate for the 2019 general election, even if President Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria’s current president) is contesting.

Ogunye who spoke during an interview monitored from Channels Television programme of Politics Today on Thursday said anyone whose allegiance is not to the president has no business being in the cabinet, adding that the options open to such an individual is either to resign or be sacked.

He said people are only thinking about their political ambitions and how to get power rather than serving the people.

He noted that most of the cabinet members have allegiance to their sponsors and not Buhari.

Meanwhile, the APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, has said that the race for 2019 is a decision that only Buhari could make, saying that, “The president is focused on building the country and restoring its lost glory”.

Reacting to Alhassan’s utterances, a chieftain of the ruling APC and the party’s 2015 Senatorial candidate in Bayelsa State, Hon. Preye Aganaba, said the party has no choice for now than to represent Buhari to Nigerians for the 2019 general election.

On Alhassan’s loyalty to Atiku, Aganaba said: “She has a right to her choice but I think she is not been fair. If she wants to make such public statement as a serving Minister, she should resign her appointment first.