“Dino must go” – Kogi West Youths insist

The Federal High Court verdict on the ongoing process of the recall of Dino Melaye from the Senate, has elicited reaction from youths of Kogi West as they expressed solidarity with the court ruling which gave the Independent Electoral Commission the go ahead with the recall process.

The youths in their number stormed the Nigeria Union of Journalist press centre in Lokoja, dancing and shouting “Dino Melaye must go,” saying they are happy with the court ruling which they described as victory for democracy.

They carried placards with inscription “Dino must Go, This ruling is a victory for democracy.”

Ilugunka David who spoke on behalf of the youths said that they were out to express solidarity with the efforts to recall the Senator whom they described as poor representative of the people of Kogi West Senatorial District.

Iligunka said the recall would serve as a deterrent to the political class that powers belongs to the people.