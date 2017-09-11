Dino Melaye’s recall to go ahead

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an application filed by the representative of the Kogi West Senatorial constituency, Dino Melaye, seeking to nullify his recall.

Melaye had approached the court presided by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ahead of his recall exercise earlier scheduled to begin in July, but following Melaye’s application, the court ordered INEC, to halt the recall exercise, pending the determination of the application.

In its ruling, some minutes ago, the court presided by Justice Dimgba said contrary to the arguments of Melaye that he was not granted fair hearing, the constitution does not require a special provision that mandates INEC to grant the senator an opportunity of fair hearing.

The court then ruled that INEC provides Melaye with the recall petition, schedule of signatures attached to the petitions and a full list of persons in support of the recall process, within two weeks before an amended time table for the recall would be made.