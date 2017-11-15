Dino Melaye’s Constituency Office Marked For Demolition By Yahaya Bello

The Constituency Office built by Senator Dino Melaye in Kabba, Kogi State has been marked for demolition.

Dino Melaye revealed this on Instagram where he posted the picture of the building that has been marked for demolition with red paint.

He alleges that the State Government has plans to demolish his properties across the State.

His quote:

I alerted the public last week of the plan by Kogi Stare Govt to demolish my properties across Kogi State. Today the Constituency office I built in Kabba has been marked.