 Delta Govt. Dismisses Alleged Sale Of Delta Line, Confirms N1.6bn Debt Profile

v Divests Coy To “God Is Good Motors”

v Commends Journalists On Factual Reporting

v Suspected Herdsmen Shoot, Kidnap Business man In Ebu

The Delta State Government has dismissed the alleged sale of the state owned transport company, popularly known as “Delta Line”, confirming that the coy has a debt profile of N1.6billion.

Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who reacted the allegation of selling the company, told journalists in Asaba at a media briefing yesterday that the allegation being spread by Deltans was not true, rather was a ploy to tarnish the hard earned reputation of the Governor who he said had in the last two years put smiles on the faces of Deltans.

According to Aniagwu, “Delta Line had not live up to expectations, and government cannot be involved in wasting funds on unproductive company, hence it sought for experts to do business with the company, just like Daily Times Nigeria Limited was told out but Delta line had a mou agreement with Good is Good Motors of 60, 40 percent”.

Aniagwu who commended journalists in the state for their selfless efforts in reporting the activities of the state government, said: “only recently Mr. President Mohammadu Buhari commended Governor Okowa for the getting full supports of the press, it goes to show that journalists in the society are working tirelessly to propagate activities of Okowa led administration”, regretting that the rumor mills spreading wild that Delta Line had been sold, progressed in errors, especially without fair hearing and thorough investigation.

“I repeat, the Delta State Government did not in any way sell Delta Line, we saw in the last five months the transport company seriously enmeshed in high debt profile, and the only way to make the company useful was entered an mou of 60, 40 percent with God is Good Motors who interestingly was the highest bidder among all who bidded for the company on alleged benevolence of God is Good Motors to the state government, Aniagwu dispelled as untrue, stating that Good is Good Motors, among others ranked the best in credibility, and experienced in transport business as it was not in agreement with government to short charge the state, or Deltans who are threatened on rumours that Delta Line workers may be retrenched, adding: “Nigeria Labour Congress, the state chapter added for the company for N2billion, it is not the money but “strong will” to company without hitches” on allegation of corrupt practices, fraud, the Governor’s media aide described the allegation as mischievous, saying that Delta Line liability was between N706 million, and N300 million; a situation God is Good Motors will not condone, especially in the area of fraud and mismanagement.

“We cannot comprise the standard of God is Good Motors, and the entire arrangements is on PPP, the name Delta Line cannot be changed, it is the state government which it would be managed very well” Aniagwu added.

Meanwhile, Ebu community in Oshimili North Local Government Area was, yesterday, thrown into a state of confusion as suspected herdsmen, allegedly stopped, shot and abducted a man in transit before his family.

The two armed suspects also stopped and interrogated a sick woman from Ebu Government Hospital, who cleverly persuaded them to save her life, on the ground that she was coming from the hospital after medication.

The attack on the stranger, who was reportedly traveling with his family, yesterday, came on the heels of reported cases of unlawful destruction of crops, the defenseless farmers’ farm lands by suspected cattle herdsmen barely 24 hours earlier.

It was learnt that the situation has caused tension in the community, as the youths and policemen from the Illah Police Station combed the bush in their quest to rescue the victim, but their efforts had yielded no successful result at press time.

According to the wife of the victim, who reported the case at the Police Station, the suspects suddenly rushed out from the bush and ran across the road, along the “Asaba/Ebu/Abuja”, and, in the process, forced the victim to stop his car.

The suspects, according to the victim’s wife, dragged him into the bush. When contacted for comment, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident, saying “yes, the police is working round the clock to rescue the victim”.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba