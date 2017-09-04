Defunct CPC members demand for SGF appointment

…..Says they are marginalized

Southern members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have demanded that a member of the group be appointed as replacement for the position of the suspended Secretary to the government of the federation, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of marginalisation.The National Coordinator of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN), a group of the defunct CPC, Comrade Ikonomwan Francis, said in Abuja that there are several incumbent cabinet members of the President “who have no business to be there.”

He reminded the President that there are persons that started the struggle, stayed with him all through the hard times; some of them were his co-visionaries, who encouraged him to come into politics since 2003.

“When Mr. President came into politics these persons planned with him, struggled and at last won for him.

“We, core members of the defunct Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) from the seventeen Southern States of Nigeria wish to remind President Muhammadu Buhari of marginalisation of core members of the defunct Congress of Progressive Change in his government. Even as we welcome him back Home from his medical trip abroad. We give God the glory for coming back home hale and healthy.

“As you have returned, we want you to urgently address the burning issues of marginalisation of core members of the defunct CPC which led to our advocacy for the appointment of core members of the defunct CPC as a replacement for the suspended SGF.

“We believe that the challenges this government is facing now would not have been there if the President had appointed these key persons into his government.

“These key leaders who are the driving force of Mr. President and consistently mobilising 12.5 million votes for him in 2003, 2007, 2011 and repeated same in 2015 general elections that gave him President of Nigeria today,” he said.

Ikonomwan however, expressed that if “urgent steps are not taken to tackle the current increasing security, political, ethnic and social challenges currently rocking the country, it might take an uncontrollable negative dimension in the near future.

“We are hungry and angry. The core members of the defunct CPC who are your immediate constituency, staked our lives and properties to make you President today, has been abandoned and left to feed on crumbs. We share in your vision and mission to make Nigeria great again. We are ready to give you the needed support to rescue this great country,” he added.