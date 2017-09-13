Corruption, not restructuring problem of Nigeria – Hon Agbonayinma

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba/Okha federal constituency, Hon. Johnson E. Agbonayinman (PDP) has stated that corruption rather than restructuring is the way out of the nations’ problems.

The lawmaker equally called on those clamouring for restructuring to first have a self examination of their deeds against the country in the past before they can lead the crusade on restructuring.

Hon. Agbonayinman who said this in an exclusive chat with The Daily Times in Abuja, added that some of those calling for restructuring had held public offices in the past and never did anything to restructure the country and wondered why they should be at the fore front of the crusade now that they are out of power.

According to the lawmaker, some of the proponent of restructuring bled the country dry while they were in office, saying that they are morally disqualified to talk about restructuring when they are still keeping parts ief the proceeds of their loot.

“All those that are shouting for restructuring today, are doing so for their own selfish interest. Some of them were in government before and they never spoke about restructuring. Some of these elder statesmen that have helped to defraud, they messed up this country that got us to where we are today, they are the ones that I call the apostles of restructuring.

“Where have they been all these years? Our generation is about to be wiped out and the future generation, where do they belong? They have stolen the wealth of the last generation, they have stolen our own wealth and they are now planning to steal the wealth of the future generations and we begin to blame others. So we should blame ourselves, we are our own worst enemy” he said.

The lawmaker while acknowledging that restructuring is good, went further to state that corruption rather than restructuring is the major problem with Nigeria.

“Yes restructuring is good, but the only question we should ask ourselves and everyone listening is: What type of restructuring are we talking about? We must be specific because the problem with our dear nation is that it is corruption that has eaten us deeply.

“We must first of all restructure our minds, our hearts and our soul before thinking about any other restructuring.

“Anywhere you go, any sector you look at, there is corruption across. So the bone of contention right now is corruption. Corruption is our major problem. It has no color, it is not about APC, PDP, APGA, it is about putting Nigeria first. We must be patriotic Nigerians, we must be among the leading nations and to achieve that, every Nigerians must put every hand on deck.

“I am of the opinion that we must identify the areas we are talking about when we talk of restructuring.

“I understand that Nigeria is not where we use to be, but we are not where we ought to be. Our progression should be fast tracked.

“Corruption is all over the world, but corruption in Nigeria is that of impunity. People steal as if there is no tomorrow. Everything we are doing we must consider the interest of all Nigerians,” he stated.

Hon. Agbonayinman argued that restructuring does not develop city nor build an economy, but a collective resolve by a people to shun corruption and do things right, imbibe the right habits and live according to the laws of the country will get the country to its destination.

“If Nigeria succeeds, every Nigerian will be happy. Dubai was not built because of restructuring, 15-20 years ago Dubai was a desert, but today that is where Nigerians go to buy properties and send their children to school.

“Restructuring for me is something that should be looked into, but the number one issue that should be restructured is to restructure our heart and our mind out of corruption.

“If you look at the Holy Quran and the Bible, there is no place that they preached stealing, hatred or corruption.

“Where did we get this attitude that we must rape Nigeria like a woman, abuse her, beat her up and at the end of the day, nothing to show and you say that you love her, a country very blessed by God.

“Our problem is corruption, until we get that into our head, the apostles of restructuring if they check themselves, how much they defrauded this country when they were in government, they did not remember restructuring because some of them want to come through the backdoor to position themselves into lime light,” Hon. Agbonayinman stated.

The lawmaker challenged all those clamouring for restructuring to first of all return all they have looted from the country so to qualify as apostles of restructuring.

