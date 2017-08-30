Constructive criticism, tolerant govt and a nation’s gain

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 25th, August, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, met with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during which the PDP made it clear that opposition must not be equated with madness.

Our Group Politics Editor, LATEEF IBRAHIM took a critical look at the meeting and highlighted what the nation and its people stand to gain from a robust relationship between a tolerant ruling party and a constructive opposition party.

A virile opposition, it is universally agreed, helps to keep the party in power or in government constantly on its toes. It assists a reasonable governing party to know when it is derailing from its manifestos as well as promised made during campaign and electioneering processes.

The government in power, no doubt, needs a robust and constructive opposition to actualise its vision and mission to the people who freely elected it into power. Where this is lacking however, the reverse becomes the case.

This is why the only thing that can come from an opposition party that is unreasonably antagonistic is nothing other than a destructive criticism or suggestions that does neither the party in power nor the opposition party itself any good.

Where the opposition does its job constructively, without any selfish consideration, and the ruling party cheerfully sees the suggestions as such and quickly swing into action, the nation profits from such with its people happy.

It was therefore very heartening when the leading opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by its National Caretaker Committee (NCC), Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa and offered to help the All Progressives Congress (APC), led government in some critical areas of national interests.

Makarfi, in his address, made it pointedly clear that, “this PDP firmly believes that opposition is no madness; it will therefore never wish ill of anybody, let alone the person saddled with the responsibility of leading our country.

“Mr President, you will agree with me that the PDP has more than a fair knowledge and experience of the weight of that responsibility.

“Mr President, having welcomed you back and prayed for you, let me seize this opportunity to assure you, and through you, the entire country, that the PDP having assumed the leadership of the opposition in this country, is poised to play that role energetically, vibrantly, but very decently and with all sense of responsibility.

“This we shall do by giving you a good run for your money and constantly keeping you on your toes as we all strive to make this country better,” he said.

Speaking further, Makarfi offered to support the President Buhari-led Federal Government in its fight against corruption, terrorism and other crimes in the country.

The Chairman of the NCC of the PDP, while speaking on behalf of the party, suggested that the institutions saddled with this onerous task of fighting corruption in the country needed to be given necessary encouragement and independence to do the right thing.

This, he reasoned will help in further strengthening the concerned institutions with a view to insulating them from undue political interferences.

In the words of Makarfi, “We identify with, and will continue to support the fight against terrorism as well as other crimes that have sneaked into our consciousness like kidnapping and banditry, as well as farmers/herdsmen clashes and other crimes camouflaged as such and all other anti-social vices that slow down our nation’s wheel of progress

“We also offer our support for the fight against corruption and appeal that the institutions saddled with this onerous task be given a necessary encouragement and independence to do the right thing.

“This will help in further strengthening our institutions and insulating them from undue political interferences. It will also help give them a more credible outlook in the eyes of the public.

“There is no way we can have a respectable voice in the comity of civilized nations until we rebuild our institutions and imbue them with the necessary independence and confidence that will improve both their visage and standing with the citizenry,” he said.

Makarfi further assured that the PDP, as a great believer in the unity of the country, will also partner with the government in any way(s) that will strengthen the historic bond.

President Buhari, in his own speech made it clear that the unity of Nigeria transcends political parties, stressing that opposition in any government does not translate to hostility, enmity and antagonism.

Buhari described the visit by the two main political parties, APC and PDP, as signifying the unity of the country, pointing out that a democracy needs a vibrant but responsible opposition.

He thanked all Nigerians for praying for his recovery and asked them to continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.

According to Buhari, “This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our national unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

“Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government; opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant, but responsible.

“I am very pleased to see you assemble here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria,” he said.

There is, therefore, no gainsaying the fact that if the PDP truly and genuinely matches its words with action and the President on his part gives the opposition party a chance to assist as promised, Nigeria and Nigerians will definitely be the gainers of it.

Lateef Ibrahim