Center for training of Professional Political Campaign Operatives debuts in Lagos

A centre for the training of graduates hoping to become Professional Political Campaign Operatives has been established in Lagos.

The training institute, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) will kick off programme in October 2017.

In a statement issued in Lagos by Dr Stephen Oyakhilome and confirmed by the Director of the Centre, Prof Anthony Kila, it said the programme is aimed at helping create the first set of professionally trained and certified political operatives in Africa.

Students in the new training course will study the principles of applying strategic elements, legal and management concepts in the creation, coordination, implementation and observation of political struggles.

Graduates of the programme will come out with a good understanding of managing different kinds of political electioneering from primaries, to general elections, by-elections, recalls and issue based advocacy.

Selected academics and seasoned politicians, activists, communication and legal experts that have been involved in various kinds of sociopolitical campaigns, will lead sessions.

The programme themed ‘Professional Certificate in Political Campaign Management’ according to Prof Kila, is the first of its kind in Africa and it is partly a reflection of the fact that notwithstanding major imperfections, Nigeria, Africa’s biggest country, is steadily moving towards becoming a consolidated democracy.

Beyond activists for passion or politicians for ambition, there is a need to have trained professionals who can manage the process of campaigning for offices and causes, the statement said.

Kila also noted that African political parties and other lobbying groups are currently importing political consultants and this programme will lead to the creation of professional political consultants in Africa.

Registration for the Professional Certificate in Political Campaign Management course starts tomorrow, 31 August, 2017, the course will last for 3 months.

Patrick Okohue