Buhari is right —Ojukwu’s son

First son of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Ojukwu Jr, on Wednesday, vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari on his celebrated discussions with his late father on the unity and indivisibility of the nation.

Ojukwu, who spoke in a statement released to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital, noted that he never granted any media interview or posted any message on social media that Buhari was wrong about his discussions with his late father.

This reaction came on the heels of stories making the round on the social media that he; Ojukwu Jr replied Buhari’s statements as untrue, which members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had been describing as lies, demanding proof of the meeting with the late Ikemba of Nnewi with the president.

Ojukwu Jr also said that his late father actually held the said meeting with Buhari before his demise, adding that all that Buhari said in his nationwide broadcast were true.

Ojukwu Jr, therefore, urged members of the public to discountenance the stories on the social media or any media platform whatsoever credited to him that he accused Buhari of telling lies, warning that such malicious and damaging publications would not be taken lightly should it be repeated.

He also called on the president not to take such comments seriously as it smacked of gutter and yellow media reportage aimed at overheating the polity.