The South-West zonal coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, NCBSG, Professor Ajayi Boroffice has said the people of the South-West geo-political zone will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The group welcomed the President back to the country after his medical vacation in London while declaring that the President will continue to lead the country on the path of purposeful leadership and economic revival.

In a statement issued by the group and signed by its leader, Professor Ajayi Boroffice, the group expressed gratitude to Nigerians for the fervent prayers and fraternal solidarities showered on President Buhari during his medical vacation.

According to him, the euphoria, enthusiasm and widespread jubilations that heralded the arrival of Mr President from the nooks and crannies of Nigeria represents a spontaneous testimony that the support base of Mr President has expanded across zones, his popularity has risen higher and his acceptability rating has soared higher.

The NCBSG is particularly delighted that at every opportunity, Mr President has shown Nigerians that he is as much a trusted democrat as he is a firm believer in the rule of law.

“With the transfer of presidential powers to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in accordance with section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Mr President has further enriched his democratic credentials.

“In the light of the above, we likewise salute the leadership acumen of the Vice President and commend his outstanding efforts which addressed secessionist agitations in the absence of Mr President.

“The NCBSG wishes to assure all Nigerians that Mr President will continue to justify the massive confidence reposed in him.

“In the days ahead, the President will take decisive and key actions to enhance and energise the course of governance in the country,” the group said.

Chris Emetoh, Abuja